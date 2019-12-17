Mostly sunny
Griffin, Drummond out for Pistons against Wizards

By AP News

DETROIT — Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond are both out for the Detroit Pistons on Monday night against Washington.

Griffin did not return after halftime when the Pistons won at Houston on Saturday night. He has a sore left knee.

Drummond is out with left eye inflammation. He also missed the game against the Rockets.

Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas was in the starting lineup Monday night after missing five straight games with a calf injury.

Thon Maker and Markieff Morris started for the Pistons instead of Drummond and Griffin.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

