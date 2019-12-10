Sunny
Bulls’ Porter to miss another month with broken foot

By AP News

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss at least another month because of a broken left foot that was initially diagnosed as a bruise.

The Bulls said the injury was confirmed by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist who examined him Monday. The team said the small fracture became clear after repeated imaging over the past five weeks, and Porter will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Averaging 11.2 points in nine games, he has been sidelined since he was hurt against Atlanta on Nov. 6.

