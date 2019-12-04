Light rain
Wizards F CJ Miles out indefinitely after left wrist surgery

By AP News

Wizards F CJ Miles out indefinitely after left wrist surgery

WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards forward C.J. Miles is out indefinitely after having surgery on his left wrist.

Miles had an operation Wednesday to repair ligament damage. He was hurt in Washington’s 117-104 loss at the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 26.

The Wizards say there is no timeline for his return. Miles is averaging 6.4 points in 10 games this season, his first with the Wizards.

He is part of a lengthy list of missing players for Washington, which is 6-13 heading into its game against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

All three centers on the roster — Thomas Bryant, Ian Mahinmi and Moe Wagner — are out with injuries.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

