Grizzlies’ Morant ’week to week’ due to back spasms

AP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant didn’t travel for the team’s Sunday game at Minnesota due to back spams.

The Grizzlies said Saturday in a release that Morant’s status is considered “week-to-week.”

Morant first experienced the back spasms Monday in a 126-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He aggravated the back spasms Friday in a 103-94 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Morant, the No. 2 overall pick out of Murray State, is averaging 18.6 points to lead all rookies.

