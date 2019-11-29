Cloudy
Irving won’t face Celtics again, misses 8th straight game

By AP News

NEW YORK — Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is missing an eighth straight game because of an injured right shoulder. He is again unable to face his former team, the Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn hoped he could return Friday for the second part of its home-and-home against Boston. Instead, the Nets ruled him out once more with an impingement and hoped to have an update after the game.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said Irving would be at the arena for further evaluation. Irving averaged a team-high 28.5 points in 11 games before he was hurt.

