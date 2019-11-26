Cloudy
48.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hawks’ Huerter to miss 3-game road trip to rehab shoulder

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Hawks’ Huerter to miss 3-game road trip to rehab shoulder

Photo Icon View Photo

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks say guard Kevin Huerter will miss their upcoming road trip while he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Huerter strained his left rotator cuff when fouled by Denver’s Nikola Jokic on Nov. 12. He was examined again by team doctors Monday night and has been cleared to begin limited on-court work.

Rookie Cam Reddish and DeAndre’ Bembry have filled in for Huerter, who is averaging 9.3 points. Reddish recently missed two games with a sprained left wrist.

The three-game road trip begins Wednesday night at Milwaukee.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 