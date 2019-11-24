Mostly sunny
Lakers G Rondo fined $35,000 by NBA

By AP News

Lakers G Rondo fined $35,000 by NBA

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has been fined $35,000 by the NBA after he was ejected in the fourth quarter of a victory at Oklahoma City.

The league announced the punishment on Saturday. It said Rondo made “unsportsmanlike physical contact” with Thunder guard Dennis Schroder, verbally abused an official and didn’t leave the court in a timely manner after he was thrown out.

Rondo was ejected after he kicked Schroder in the groin area. The veteran guard had eight points and four assists in Los Angeles’ 130-127 win Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

