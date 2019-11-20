Clear
Nets' Irving to miss 3rd straight game with shoulder injury

By AP News

NEW YORK — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving will miss a third straight game with a right shoulder injury.

The Nets said Tuesday that the All-Star guard wouldn’t play Wednesday when they host Charlotte.

Brooklyn beat Chicago on Saturday in its first game without Irving, but lost Monday to Indiana in its return home after a five-game road trip.

The Nets are also without their other starting guard, as Caris LeVert had surgery on his right thumb.

