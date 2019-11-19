Clear
Hield fined $25,000 by NBA for kicking ball into stands

By AP News

Hield fined $25,000 by NBA for kicking ball into stands

NEW YORK — Sacramento guard Buddy Hield has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for kicking the ball into the stands following the Kings’ victory over Boston.

The ball bounced toward midcourt after Marcus Smart’s potential winning shot bounced off the rim Sunday. Hield chased it down and kicked it into the crowd.

The penalty was announced Monday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations.

Hield scored a season-high 35 points in Sacramento’s 100-99 victory that snapped the Celtics’ 10-game winning streak.

