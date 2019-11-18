Sunny
70.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Nets’ Irving out again with right shoulder injury

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Nets’ Irving out again with right shoulder injury

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will miss his second straight game because of a right shoulder injury.

The Nets announced several hours before tipoff that the All-Star point guard wouldn’t play Monday night against the Indiana Pacers because of an impingement.

Irving sat out for the first time this season Saturday at Chicago. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points in his place to lead the Nets to a 117-111 victory.

Irving is averaging 28.5 points in his first season in Brooklyn.

The Pacers will be without guards Malcolm Brogdon (back), Jeremy Lamb (ankle) and T.J. McConnell (groin).

____

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 