Hawks’ Huerter out at least 2 weeks with shoulder injury

By AP News

ATLANTA — Hawks guard Kevin Huerter is expected to miss at least two weeks with a left rotator cuff strain.

Huerter also was diagnosed with a shoulder capsule strain when examined Thursday in Atlanta.

Huerter left the team’s West Coast trip after he was hurt in Tuesday night’s 125-121 victory at Denver.

The Hawks say Huerter, who is averaging 9.3 points, will have rehabilitation and treatment before being examined again in two weeks.

Huerter suffered the injury when fouled by Denver’s Nikola Jokic while going up for a shot. The second-year player immediately grabbed his shoulder and headed to the locker room.

The Hawks were at Phoenix on Thursday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

