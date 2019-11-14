Mostly cloudy
Lakers sit Anthony Davis against Golden State

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis is resting his sore right shoulder for the Los Angeles Lakers in their game against Golden State.

Coach Frank Vogel says Davis wanted to play the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday night, but the team decided otherwise. He expects Davis to return Friday at home against Sacramento.

Davis had 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 123-115 victory at Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Davis is averaging 26.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in his first season with the Lakers. He started the first 10 games.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

