Pacers’ move shows Oladipo ready to take next step in rehab

By AP News

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have temporarily assigned guard Victor Oladipo to their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne.

It’s largely a procedural move that gives the two-time All-Star an opportunity to get extra practice time. The Pacers played at Orlando on Sunday and did not hold a shootaround before Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City.

Oladipo is working his way back from a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He suffered the injury in January and is not expected to return to game action until at least December.

