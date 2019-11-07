Sunny
69.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

76ers guard Ben Simmons out 1 game with shoulder injury

Sponsored by:
By AP News

76ers guard Ben Simmons out 1 game with shoulder injury

Photo Icon View Photo

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will miss Friday’s game at Denver because of sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.

Simmons will sit out against Denver and will be evaluated again before Sunday’s game against Charlotte. He was hurt Wednesday in Philadelphia’s loss at Utah. Simmons did not play in the second half after bumping into Royce O’Neale’s chest while posting up on a first-quarter play. Simmons finished with two points and two assists in 10 minutes.

The All-Star guard averaged 13.1 points and helped lead the Sixers to a 5-2 record.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 