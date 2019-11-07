Blake Griffin cleared for basketball-related activities

DETROIT — Blake Griffin has been cleared by the Detroit Pistons’ medical staff for basketball-related activities, and the team says his progress will be monitored daily.

Griffin hasn’t played at all this season because of hamstring and knee issues. The Pistons are 4-5 without him.

Detroit also released updates on other injured players Thursday. Derrick Rose (hamstring strain) and Tim Frazier (shoulder strain) are day to day, continuing treatment and rehab. Reggie Jackson (lower back stress reaction) remains out.

The Pistons beat the New York Knicks 122-102 on Wednesday night. Detroit plays at Indiana on Friday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports