76ers’ Ben Simmons injured in first half against Jazz

By AP News

SALT LAKE CITY — Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons did not return for the second half Wednesday night at Utah because of right shoulder soreness.

Simmons sustained a stinger in his shoulder in the first quarter after bumping Jazz guard Royce O’Neale in the chest while posting up. Simmons played only two minutes in the second quarter before leaving. He with two points and two assists in 10 minutes.

Utah led Philadelphia 58-56 at halftime.

