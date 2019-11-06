Partly sunny
64.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lakers G Bradley sidelined by bruised right leg

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Lakers G Bradley sidelined by bruised right leg

Photo Icon View Photo

CHICAGO — Lakers guard Avery Bradley has been ruled out for Los Angeles’ game against Chicago because of a lower right leg contusion.

Bradley got hurt during Sunday’s 103-96 victory at San Antonio. He is averaging 10.7 points in six games in his first season with the Lakers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope replaced Bradley in the starting lineup Tuesday night.

The Lakers also were without Rajon Rondo, who is coming back from a right calf injury. He has yet to play this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 