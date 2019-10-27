Mostly cloudy
Suns’ Oubre fined $10K for ’inappropriate language’ at ref

By AP News

NEW YORK — Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been fined $10,000 for directing what the NBA called “inappropriate language” toward a game official.

The fine was announced Sunday by league executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.

The incident occurred Friday night at the conclusion of the Suns’ 108-107 overtime loss to the Nuggets in Denver.

Oubre, Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes all fouled out in OT. Oubre led the team with 23 points.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

