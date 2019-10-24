Sunny
Wizards guard-forward Jordan McRae to have finger surgery

By AP News

WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards guard-forward Jordan McRae will have surgery on his right ring finger after injuring it in the team’s season-opening loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Wizards said Thursday that McRae has a fracture in the tip of the finger.

He will have the operation Friday and McRae’s status will be re-evaluated next week.

McRae had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in Washington’s 108-100 loss at Dallas on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

