Hawks exercise 2020-21 options on Collins, Young, Huerter

By AP News

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have exercised the 2020-21 contract options on three of the team’s top young players — forward John Collins and guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter.

The team exercised the fourth-year option on Collins and third-year options on Young and Huerter.

Collins led the Hawks with his averages of 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds last season. Young was an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection after averaging 19.1 points and 8.1 assists.

Huerter was a second team all-rookie pick after scoring 9.6 points per game.

Also Saturday, the Hawks signed forward Mark Ogden Jr. The 6-foot-9 Ogden, from Grossmont College in California and Dixie State in Utah, played overseas the last three years.

