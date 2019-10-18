Sunny
Pistons exercise 2020-21 option on Kennard

By AP News

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have exercised their team option for the 2020-21 season on Luke Kennard.

The Pistons also announced Thursday that they signed guard Craig Sword and waived Todd Withers.

The 6-foot-6 Kennard averaged 9.7 points last season and shot 39% from 3-point range. He was a first-round pick by Detroit in 2017.

Sword spent the last two seasons with the Erie Bayhawks of the G League.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

