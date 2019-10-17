Partly sunny
Toronto Raptors sign former Cornell star Matt Morgan

By AP News

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed former Cornell star Matt Morgan after waiving forward Sagaba Konate.

Morgan was a member of the Raptors’ team at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He averaged 4.3 points in 13.8 minutes in four appearances.

Morgan played guard the past four seasons at Cornell University, graduating as the Ivy League school’s career-leader scorer. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists at Cornell.

The Raptors waived Konate on Wednesday.

