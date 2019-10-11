Sunny
Kings forwards Ariza, Giles to miss last 2 preseason games

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings forward Trevor Ariza will miss the final two preseason games after he had a procedure to remove a benign tumor from his back.

The Kings said Ariza had the procedure Friday and would be re-evaluated after the preseason finale against Melbourne United on Wednesday.

In addition, forward-center Harry Giles is sidelined by a sore left knee and also is likely to miss the last two preseason games. He underwent an MRI on Sept. 30.

The Kings open the regular season Oct. 23 at Phoenix.

