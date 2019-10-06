Sunny
Blatt leaves Olympiakos 2 months after MS announcement

By AP News

PIRAEUS, Greece — Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has left his post as coach of Greek club Olympiakos two months after announcing he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

In a statement on the club website, Blatt says “after a long and respectful discussion between the owners and myself, our two parties have decided it’s in the best interest of both sides to part ways.”

Blatt announced in August he had been diagnosed with MS, which attacks the central nervous system, a few months earlier.

At the time, he said he was determined to continue working despite “not being as agile or active.”

Olympiakos says Blatt’s departure was a “consensual termination of cooperation.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

