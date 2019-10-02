Elena Delle Donne leaves Game 2 with back spasms

Clear
By AP News

WASHINGTON — Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne left Game 2 of the WNBA Finals with back spasms on Tuesday night and is questionable to return according to the team.

Delle Donne was subbed out for Emma Meesseman with 6:32 remaining in the first quarter and went back to the locker room to be evaluated.

On Sunday, Delle Donne scored 22 points to lead the Mystics to a 95-86 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 1, Washington’s first-ever victory in a finals game.

The league MVP played through a bone bruise in last year’s finals, in which the Mystics were swept 3-0 by Seattle.

