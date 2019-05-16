The Latest Combine scene is a who’s-who of basketball

CHICAGO — The Latest on the NBA draft combine (all times local):

2 p.m.

Play started at the NBA draft combine Thursday in Chicago, and as always, the attendance list is a who’s-who of big names within the NBA game.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and Dallas coach Rick Carlisle were among the first to arrive at the gymnasium where the combine events are taking place. Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk and Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks were having a courtside chat, Larry Bird arrived just before play began, and top college coaches like Georgia’s Tom Crean and Iowa’s Fran McCaffery were also watching the early action.

Almost all of the NBA general managers and most, if not all, of the coaches —at least of the teams not still in the playoffs— are expected to be at the combine events in some capacity, whether they come to see workouts or just interview draft hopefuls over the next few days.

___

1:30 p.m.

Ja Morant is not taking part in the games portion of the draft combine that opens Thursday.

That’s not uncommon for players who are expected to be among the top picks in the NBA draft, and it’s widely projected already that the former Murray State guard could go No. 2 overall in the June 20 selections to Memphis.

Presumed No. 1 pick Zion Williamson of Duke is not attending the combine; he met with teams earlier this week and left Chicago before the combine technically started.

The NBA invited 77 players to the combine. Of those, 41 are listed on rosters that will compete in games Thursday and Friday. Others will go through various testing and have their measurements such as height, weight and wingspan recorded — but won’t be playing any 5-on-5.

Morant is expected to hold a news conference at the combine later Thursday.

___

