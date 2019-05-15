AP Source WNBA hires Deloitte CEO Engelbert as president

NEW YORK — A person familiar with the decision says Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert will be the new WNBA president.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the league hasn’t publicly announced the hiring.

Since 2015, Engelbert has been CEO of Deloitte US, an accounting organization that works with Fortune 500 companies.

She replaces Lisa Borders, who stepped down in October. NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum has been the interim president since Borders left,

It’s been an active offseason for the league, which begins its 23rd season on May 24. The WNBA announced a deal with CBS earlier this month to broadcast 40 games on CBS Sports Network. The WNBA also signed AT&T as a top sponsor, added new uniforms by Nike and rebranded itself with a new logo.

Engelbert played college basketball at Lehigh under current Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw. She was also on the school’s lacrosse team, serving as captain of both programs.

