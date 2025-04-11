Cunningham scores 36, Pistons top Knicks 115-106 in possible preview of 1st-round playoff matchup

Cunningham scores 36, Pistons top Knicks 115-106 in possible preview of 1st-round playoff matchup View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 36 points and eight assists, lifting the Detroit Pistons to a 115-106 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night in a possible preview of a first-round matchup in the NBA playoffs.

New York was without starters OG Anunoby (thumb) and Josh Hart (knee) due to injuries and failed to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

All-Star guard Jalen Brunson briefly left the game late in the third quarter after rolling his left ankle but returned to finish with 15 points, missing 10 of 15 shots.

The Knicks led for much of the game, but sixth-place Detroit outscored them by nine in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Duren had 18 points and 13 rebounds, making all nine shots. Tobias Harris scored 17 points and rookie Ron Holland had 13.

New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Precious Achiuwa took advantage of opportunities on a short-handed team and scored 18 points.

Takeaways

Knicks: P.J. Tucker, a 39-year-old forward, was signed earlier this month and knocked off some rust in his second game of the season by playing 27 minutes and scoring three points.

Pistons: While the team has smashed modest expectations this season to earn a postseason bid for the first time since 2019, it needed a confidence-boosting win after losing four of its last four games.

Key mo

ment

Dennis Schroder had a three-point play with 54.7 seconds left, giving Detroit an eight-point lead.

Key stat

Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff lamented how the team has been rebounding lately and it responded by beating the Knicks on the boards by one and scoring 16 second-chance points.

Up next

New York hosts Cleveland on Friday night and makes a short trip to Brooklyn on Sunday while Detroit plays Milwaukee at home Friday night and on the road Sunday, wrapping up the regular season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer