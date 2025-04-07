Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder host the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (48-30, third in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-14, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Thunder have gone 35-13 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks fifth in the NBA with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hartenstein averaging 7.8.

The Lakers are 34-14 against conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 113.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The 120.0 points per game the Thunder average are 7.9 more points than the Lakers allow (112.1). The Lakers average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Thunder allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 32.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 13.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the past 10 games.

James is averaging 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 122.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ousmane Dieng: day to day (calf), Alex Ducas: day to day (quadriceps), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Jaylin Williams: day to day (ankle), Ajay Mitchell: out (toe).

Lakers: Rui Hachimura: day to day (knee), Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press