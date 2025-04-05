Los Angeles faces Dallas, seeks 4th straight win

Dallas Mavericks (38-40, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (45-32, seventh in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -8; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Clippers take on Dallas.

The Clippers have gone 24-23 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 33.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 8.8.

The Mavericks are 23-26 in conference games. Dallas is 15-12 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Clippers average 112.2 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 115.1 the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Clippers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

P.J. Washington is averaging 14.7 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Naji Marshall is averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 115.3 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Ben Simmons: day to day (knee), Amir Coffey: out (knee).

Mavericks: Anthony Davis: day to day (adductor), Klay Thompson: day to day (illness), Dante Exum: out (hand), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out for season (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press