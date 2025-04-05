Oklahoma City faces Los Angeles, aims for 7th straight home win

Los Angeles Lakers (46-30, third in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-13, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Thunder face Los Angeles.

The Thunder are 35-12 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City has a 50-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lakers are 32-14 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 48.3 points per game in the paint led by LeBron James averaging 11.7.

The Thunder are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers score 6.0 more points per game (113.2) than the Thunder allow their opponents to score (107.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.6 points, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Reaves is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 125.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Lakers: 4-5, averaging 114.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ousmane Dieng: day to day (calf), Alex Ducas: day to day (quadriceps), Isaiah Joe: day to day (knee), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Jaylin Williams: day to day (ankle), Ajay Mitchell: out (toe).

Lakers: Rui Hachimura: day to day (knee), Bronny James: day to day (illness), Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

By The Associated Press