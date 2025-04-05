Golden State takes on Houston, seeks 4th straight home win

Houston Rockets (51-27, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (46-31, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Warriors face Houston.

The Warriors are 27-20 in conference matchups. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with 29.1 assists per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 6.0.

The Rockets are 30-18 in conference games. Houston is 21-20 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Rockets give up. The Rockets are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 46.6% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 24.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler is averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games.

Amen Thompson is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 24.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 122.9 points, 50.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: None listed.

Rockets: None listed.

By The Associated Press