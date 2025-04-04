Warriors play the Nuggets on 4-game win streak

Denver Nuggets (47-30, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (45-31, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -2.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Warriors take on Denver.

The Warriors are 26-20 in Western Conference games. Golden State is second in the Western Conference with 29.2 assists per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 6.1.

The Nuggets are 29-19 in Western Conference play. Denver ranks third in the Western Conference with 45.7 rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 12.8.

The Warriors average 113.8 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 116.9 the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets score 10.0 more points per game (120.9) than the Warriors allow (110.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 24.6 points and 6.1 assists for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 114.0 points, 43.8 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 119.0 points, 46.0 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (thumb).

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (calf), DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Jamal Murray: day to day (hamstring), Peyton Watson: day to day (knee), Christian Braun: day to day (foot), Julian Strawther: day to day (knee), Nikola Jokic: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press