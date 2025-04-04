New Orleans visits Los Angeles on 3-game road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (21-55, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (46-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -14; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Pelicans visit Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 32-14 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has an 18-19 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pelicans are 13-36 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is 6-34 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lakers average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans allow (14.6). The Pelicans average 110.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 112.4 the Lakers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 24.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Yves Missi is scoring 8.9 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 103.4 points, 44.0 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

Pelicans: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (ankle), Trey Murphy III: out for season (shoulder), Herbert Jones: out for season (shoulder), CJ McCollum: out for season (foot), Jordan Hawkins: day to day (back), Dejounte Murray: out for season (leg), Zion Williamson: out for season (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press