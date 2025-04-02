Darryn Peterson helps lead West to 1st win at McDonald’s All-American boys game since 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Darryn Peterson scored 18 points as the game’s co-MVP, leading the West over the East 105-92 on Tuesday night in the McDonald’s All-American boys game at Barclays Center.

Alijah Arenas, son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas who was watching in the stands, finished the third quarter with a free throw for a 74-70 lead. The West pushed the lead out in the fourth quarter to as much as 15 late in the game.

The game featured three commitments to Duke, led by brothers Cayden and Cameron Boozer, who are following their father’s path to Duke before Carlos went to the NBA for 13 seasons as a two-time All-Star. Cameron Boozer, who shared MVP honors with Peterson, led the East with 16 points. Isiah Harwell, a Houston commit, also had 16 for the East.

Nikolas Khamenia also is headed to Duke and played on the West squad. UConn, winner of the last two national titles, had three McDonald’s All-Americans in this game for the first time. The trio all played for the West in guards Braylon Mullins and Darius Adams and center Eric Reibe.

Joining Arenas on the West squad were the top two recruits in the country in forward AJ Dybantsa, who’s committed to BYU, and Peterson who’s going to Kansas. Dybantsa finished off the West’s first win in this game since 2018 with a big dunk inside the final minute and finished with 13 points. Washington commit Nikola Bundalo added 12.

Darius Acuff Jr., an Arkansas commit, added 12 points for the East.

