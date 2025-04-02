Anunoby scores 27 points as the Knicks win 105-91 and send the 76ers to their 9th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby scored 27 points and the New York Knicks beat Philadelphia 105-91 on Tuesday night, sending the 76ers to their ninth straight loss.

Landry Shamet added a season-high 20 points with six 3-pointers for the Knicks, who won their third straight. Mitchell Robinson had 14 points and 14 rebounds on his 27th birthday in his second start of the season.

With the Knicks looking sloppy with All-Star Jalen Brunson and his two backup point guards sidelined, and Karl-Anthony Towns sitting out with left knee soreness, Anunoby picked up the slack with a series of strong drives to the basket — including one emphatic slam while the Knicks were blowing it open in the fourth quarter.

Former Knicks guard Quentin Grimes scored 26 points for the 76ers, who used their 52nd different starting lineup of their injury-wrecked season.

Takeaways

76ers: Kyle Lowry worked his way back from a right hip injury to get onto the floor after an absence of nearly two months. He was scoreless in his first game since Feb. 9. Tyrese Maxey is also bidding to come back from his sprained right finger, practicing last week wearing a splint. He last played March 3.

Knicks: The 19 turnovers they committed leading to 22 points might not be good enough when the playoffs start April 19, but the Knicks hope to have Brunson back before then.

Key moment

Josh Hart was just quick enough to provide the Knicks with a double-digit lead heading to the fourth quarter. He grabbed the rebound of a missed Philadelphia shot, dribbled quickly up the floor and dropped the ball over the rim with two hands just before the buzzer sounded to make it 80-70.

Key stat

Anunoby, Robinson and Delon Wright matched the entire 76ers team in the first half with 42 points.

Up next

The Knicks visit Eastern Conference leader Cleveland on Wednesday. The 76ers host Milwaukee on Thursday.

