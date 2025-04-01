Harden and the Clippers host conference foe New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (21-54, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (43-32, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Yves Missi and the New Orleans Pelicans take on James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

The Clippers are 22-23 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 21-26 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pelicans have gone 13-35 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Missi averaging 3.5.

The Clippers average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans give up (14.6). The Pelicans average 110.2 points per game, 1.8 more than the 108.4 the Clippers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman Powell is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Clippers. Harden is averaging 23.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Missi is scoring 9.0 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 120.0 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 106.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Ben Simmons: day to day (knee), Amir Coffey: day to day (knee).

Pelicans: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (ankle), Trey Murphy III: out for season (shoulder), Herbert Jones: out for season (shoulder), CJ McCollum: out for season (foot), Jordan Hawkins: day to day (back), Dejounte Murray: out for season (leg), Zion Williamson: out for season (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press