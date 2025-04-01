Memphis faces Golden State, looks to end 3-game slide

Golden State Warriors (43-31, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (44-31, fifth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 238

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into the matchup with Golden State after losing three straight games.

The Grizzlies are 26-21 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is second in the Western Conference with 56.5 points per game in the paint led by Jaren Jackson Jr. averaging 11.3.

The Warriors are 24-20 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State averages 113.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The 121.9 points per game the Grizzlies average are 11.2 more points than the Warriors give up (110.7). The Warriors are shooting 45.0% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 45.7% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 48.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Grizzlies. Jackson is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Stephen Curry is averaging 24 points and six assists for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 117.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 114.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Zyon Pullin: day to day (knee), Brandon Clarke: out for season (knee).

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (pelvic), Gary Payton II: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press