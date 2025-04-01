Sacramento plays Washington on 6-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (36-39, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (16-59, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will look to end its six-game road skid when the Kings play Washington.

The Wizards are 7-31 on their home court. Washington is 6-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kings are 17-20 on the road. Sacramento is seventh in the Western Conference with 26.6 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.0.

The Wizards average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer makes per game than the Kings allow (14.8). The Kings average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Wizards give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Poole is averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Wizards. Alex Sarr is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Zach LaVine is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 108.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 111.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Bilal Coulibaly: out for season (hamstring), Corey Kispert: out for season (thumb), Kyshawn George: day to day (ankle), Khris Middleton: day to day (knee), Anthony Gill: day to day (hip), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (ankle).

Kings: Jake LaRavia: out (thumb), Devin Carter: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press