Leonard, Powell and Zubac power the Clippers to a 96-87 win over the Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell each scored 21 points, Ivica Zubac added 18 points and 20 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 96-87 Monday night.

James Harden added 20 points and six steals for the Clippers, who won for the 11th time in 14 games.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 26 points. Franz Wagner added 21 points for the Magic, who shot 39% and lost for the eighth time in 10 home games.

Takeaways

Clippers: Despite being held under 100 points for the first time in 18 games since Feb. 24, the Clippers moved into a seventh-place tie with idle Minnesota with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Magic: Orlando fell a game behind idle Atlanta in the race for seventh, the top play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Orlando has lost 16 of 18 against the top nine teams in the West, with its only two wins coming against the Lo Angeles Lakers. Banchero shot 8 for 24 with six turnovers.

Key moment

Down 78-75 midway through the fourth quarter, the Magic had a potential game-tying possession when Banchero lost the ball on a drive. Powell converted a layup for the Clippers, Bogdan Bogdanovich followed with a 3-pointer and Los Angeles led by at least five the rest of the way.

Key stat

Led by Zubac, the Clippers finished with a 48-32 rebound advantage.

Up next

Los Angeles is home against New Orleans on Wednesday. Orlando is at San Antonio on Tuesday.

BY DICK SCANLON

Associated Press