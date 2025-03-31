Orlando hosts Los Angeles in cross-conference game

Los Angeles Clippers (42-32, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (36-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -3; over/under is 211.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando and Los Angeles face off in non-conference action.

The Magic have gone 20-18 in home games. Orlando has an 18-19 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Clippers have gone 17-21 away from home. Los Angeles is 4-7 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Magic are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Magic allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is scoring 24.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 30.8 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 49.8% over the past 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 108.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 122.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out for season (quad), Cole Anthony: day to day (toe), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press