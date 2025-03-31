Houston puts road win streak on the line against Los Angeles

Houston Rockets (49-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (45-29, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Los Angeles aiming to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Lakers are 31-13 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 15.6 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.8.

The Rockets are 27-17 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks last in the Western Conference with just 23.1 assists per game led by Fred VanVleet averaging 5.6.

The Lakers make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.6%). The Rockets average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 13.5 per game the Lakers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 24.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 24.5 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 41.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 122.4 points, 50.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

Rockets: Tari Eason: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press