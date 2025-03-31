Podziemski scores 27 and Warriors have highest point total this season in 148-106 rout of Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brandin Podziemski scored 27 points and the Golden State Warriors rang up their highest total of the season in a 148-106 rout of the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

San Antonio also gave up the most points to an opponent this season in losing its fourth straight.

Moses Moody scored 20 points, Buddy Hield added 19 and Draymond Greeen had 14 for the Warriors, who led by 47 points and sat their starters in the fourth quarter.

Golden State remains sixth in the Western Conference.

Keldon Johnson scored 19 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 14 for the Spurs, who have led for only 15 seconds in their past two games.

Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson received his first technical foul during a sloppy first half.

Golden State had 44 points in the first quarter, the most San Antonio has allowed an opponent in the opening period. The Warriors were shooting 62% from the field three minutes into the second quarter.

Takeaways

Warriors: Stephen Curry had 13 points on 4-for-10 shooting in 25 minutes. Curry exited with 3:14 remaining in the third quarter and did not return as Golden State led 111-73 entering the fourth.

Spurs: San Antonio center Charles Bassey was scoreless in 10 minutes in his first game since playing six minutes against New Orleans on Feb. 23. Bassey reaggravated a left knee bruise against the Pelicans. Bassey’s return gives the Spurs their first player taller than 6-foot-9 since 7-3 center Victor Wembanyama was lost for the season with a blood clot in his right shoulder following the All-Star break.

Key moment

San Antonio committed four turnovers in the opening four minutes as Golden State raced to a 19-6 lead.

Key stat

Golden State is 18-5 with Jimmy Butler in the lineup. Butler had 13 points in 23 minutes.

Up next

The Warriors visit Memphis on Tuesday. The Spurs host Orlando on Tuesday to close out a three-game homestand.

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press