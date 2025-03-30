San Antonio takes on Golden State, aims to end 3-game skid

Golden State Warriors (42-31, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (31-42, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -12; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Spurs play Golden State.

The Spurs are 20-26 in conference games. San Antonio has a 17-28 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warriors are 23-20 in conference matchups. Golden State is eighth in the NBA allowing only 110.7 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Spurs score 114.3 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 110.7 the Warriors give up. The Warriors’ 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Spurs have given up to their opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is scoring 8.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 19.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games.

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.1 points and six assists for the Warriors. Quinten Post is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 118.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 111.0 points, 42.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Charles Bassey: day to day (knee), De’Aaron Fox: out for season (hand), Victor Wembanyama: out for season (shoulder).

Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (pelvic), Gary Payton II: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press