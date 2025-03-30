Sacramento faces Indiana on 5-game road skid

Sacramento Kings (36-38, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (43-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hits the road against Indiana looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Pacers have gone 24-11 at home. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 50.9 points per game in the paint led by Pascal Siakam averaging 10.5.

The Kings are 17-19 on the road. Sacramento ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 3.7.

The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer makes per game than the Kings allow (14.8). The Kings average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Pacers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pacers. Siakam is averaging 16.7 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Sabonis is averaging 18.9 points, 14 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 122.2 points, 43.9 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.8 points, 39.7 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (calf).

Kings: Jake LaRavia: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press