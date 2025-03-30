Paolo Banchero scores 24 points in 3 quarters in the Magic’s 121-91 victory over the Kings

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 24 points in three quarters and the Orlando Magic beat the Sacramento Kings 121-91 on Saturday night.

Orlando pulled even with Atlanta for seventh place in the Eastern Conference, though the Magic have played two more games than the Hawks.

Franz Wagner added 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting to help Orlando rebound from a home loss to Dallas on Thursday night that ended a three-game winning streak. Banchero also had six rebounds and six assists.

DeMar DeRozan led Sacramento with 21 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 13 rebounds in the opener of six-game trip. The Kings are in a tight race with Dallas and Phoenix for the final two play-in spots in the Western Conference.

Takeaways

Kings: Sacramento failed to build on a home victory over Portland on Thursday night that ended a four-game losing streak.

Magic: Caleb Houstan scored 18 points on 6-of-7 3-point shooting. Wendall Carter Jr. made all three of his 3-point attempts in a 12-point night.

Key moment

Orlando took control early, hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers in the first quarter for a 38-21 lead. Sacramento was 0 for 6 from long range in the quarter.

Key stat

Orlando had 31 assists to only 17 for Sacramento.

Up next

Both teams play Monday night. The Kings are at Indiana, and the Magic host the Los Angeles Clippers.

