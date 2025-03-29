UConn Huskies take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Sweet 16

Oklahoma Sooners (27-7, 13-6 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (33-3, 21-0 Big East)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -15.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn plays No. 11 Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies’ record in Big East play is 21-0, and their record is 12-3 in non-conference games. UConn leads the Big East averaging 81.7 points and is shooting 51.3%.

The Sooners are 13-6 in SEC play. Oklahoma is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UConn averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UConn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is shooting 54.2% and averaging 19.2 points for the Huskies. Sarah Strong is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Raegan Beers is shooting 64.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 84.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.9 points per game.

Sooners: 9-1, averaging 84.8 points, 45.9 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

By The Associated Press