Stephen Curry returns from 2-game absence to the Warriors’ lineup against the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Curry is back in Golden State’s lineup for the Warriors’ road game Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry, who has averaged 24.2 points this season, missed the Warriors’ previous two games because of a left pelvic contusion. The injury occurred during a victory over Toronto on March 20 in which Curry scored 17 points in 25 minutes.

Golden State lost each of the past two games Curry missed, dropping to 7-5 when he doesn’t play.

He was officially listed as available to play — and as a starter — less than an hour before tip-off in New Orleans. Warriors coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed the move earlier in the day, saying, “I expect him to play.”

The Warriors are in the midst of a six-game trip, with stops coming up at San Antonio on Sunday and Memphis on Tuesday, and concluding Thursday against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Golden State entered Friday’s action at 41-31 and in seventh place in the Western Conference.

