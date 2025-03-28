Sacramento visits Orlando on 4-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (36-37, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (35-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Kings take on Orlando.

The Magic are 19-18 in home games. Orlando ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Goga Bitadze averaging 2.4.

The Kings are 17-18 on the road. Sacramento is 19-18 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Magic are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings score 10.2 more points per game (116.2) than the Magic allow (106.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is shooting 45.6% and averaging 25.9 points for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 14.0 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 107.6 points, 42.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 112.1 points, 39.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out for season (quad), Cole Anthony: day to day (toe), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee).

Kings: Jake LaRavia: day to day (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press