Jackson, Grizzlies square off against the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (44-29, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (44-29, fifth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference play Saturday.

The Grizzlies are 26-20 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is fourth in the Western Conference with 28.8 assists per game led by Desmond Bane averaging 5.5.

The Lakers are 30-13 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 33.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 7.6.

The Grizzlies’ 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Lakers allow. The Lakers average 112.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 116.9 the Grizzlies allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 18.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LeBron James is scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 117.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (concussion), Zyon Pullin: day to day (knee), Ja Morant: day to day (hamstring), Brandon Clarke: out for season (knee).

Lakers: Rui Hachimura: day to day (knee), Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press